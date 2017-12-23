Sometimes it's hard to stand out when you're surrounded by stellar names.

In Henry Nicholls' case he has Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill for top six batting company.

The Canterbury lefthander is at times overlooked, but his contribution is starting to be noticed.

Today his third ODI half century, and highest score, 83 not out off 62 balls pushed the accelerator for New Zealand, moving a decent position into a formidable one – and certainly far too good for this lacklustre West Indies touring group.

Nicholls shared an important 130-run stand with fellow Cantabrian Todd Astle for the sixth wicket – a New Zealand record against the West Indies – and his late-innings hitting was eye-catching.

''He's a guy you want coming out in the middle order and finish the innings,'' man of the match Trent Boult said tonight.

''He hits the ball in funky areas and I'm confident in saying some teams don't realise he does that. He showed his class out there.''

In 16 ODIs, Nicholls, 26, is averaging 36.81 and showed he's capable of hitting the ball further than might be appreciated, given his stature.

''He played an outstanding innings,'' magnanimous West Indies captain Jason Holder said.

Nicholls has his doubters, those unsure of his true class. But there are signs Nicholls is finding his feet in the national teams.

He's averaging 31.45 in 16 tests and if a streak of impetuousity has cost him runs at times, Nicholls is starting to look as if he can lock in a position in the middle order.

New Zealand achieved stands of 50 (first wicket), 58 (third wicket) and the 130 with Astle, which put the seal on a strong collective batting display yesterday.

Astle fell one short of his maiden half century. But the Canterbury duo looked confident and organised, ran hard between the wickets, and they epitomised a point Boult touched on – a quality vibe within the New Zealand group.

''It's not really something we speak about, but you can see it in the guys I reckon,'' he said.

''Everyone loves playing in these conditions we know well and it's impressive to see competition for spots.''