Ben Stokes' New Zealand cricketing cameo has come to an end, with the English all-rounder leaving Canterbury and returning to the United Kingdom.

Canterbury Cricket have announced Stokes, embroiled in a high-profile alleged assault before the Ashes tour and subsequently stood down by England, is heading home today for family reasons.

Stokes played three one-dayers with Canterbury, averaging just 12

with the bat and 144 with the ball, but he was better in the Twenty20 competition, where iin three games he averaged 44, including an innings of 93, and took two wickets.

He ended on a winning note, with Canterbury beating Central Districts yesterday in Rangiora.

Advertisement

Canterbury Cricket have said they are grateful for his time with the squad and what he brought to it.

"Ben has been great around the club, the team and the staff,'' Canterbury Cricket chief executive Jez Curwin said today.

''We can't fault his attitude or his all-round contribution in his time with us and we are sorry that he couldn't stay with us for longer but Ben knows that he will always find a welcome here should the opportunity arise for him to return.''

Stokes said he had enjoyed his time with Canterbury.

''Everyone here has gone out of their way to make me feel at home. It's a wonderful club and I couldn't have asked for any more from my time here" said Stokes.

There is speculation Stokes may be included in England's one-day squad to play in Australia after the Ashes but much will depend on whether he faces a prosecution in England over the late-night incident in Bristol in September.

The case is with the Crown Prosecution Service in England. ​