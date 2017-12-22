CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The West Indies, playing without master batsman Chris Gayle, won the toss against New Zealand and elected to bowl in the second one-day cricket international at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Gayle was ruled out with an undisclosed illness. He was replaced at the top of the order by Kyle Hope, while Sheldon Cottrell replaced Kesrick Williams, who was injured.

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in place of Kane Williamson, who was being rested for the last two matches of the three-match series.

Neil Broom replaced Williamson in the batting lineup, and seamer Matt Henry was playing in place of Tim Southee.

New Zealand won the first match at Whangarei by five wickets.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Colin Munro, George Worker, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (captain), Ronsford Beaton, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel.