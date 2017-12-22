He hails from a township so small few have heard of it, but Auroa-bred Kaylum Boshier is set to lead New Zealand into next year's Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Boshier, 18, grew up in the South Taranaki township about 60km south of New Plymouth, but moved to the city for high school where his talents flourished.

Having represented Taranaki's men's team and Central Districts at age-group level, the all-rounder was not only named in the Under-19 World Cup squad but as captain.

"It has been a bit of a journey," Boshier said of getting into the New Zealand squad.

And while he'll captain the country in cricket next year, the handy rugby player said he had not closed the door on following his brother Lachlan into a future in rugby.

"I'm just going to play both until I have to make that decision.

"If we were to win the World Cup it wouldn't have any effect on my decision to play either sport. I love them both and am just looking forward to playing both and doing well for my team."

The former New Plymouth Boys' High School student wasn't expecting the captaincy for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, but said he wasn't uncomfortable in the role.

"There's a few guys that could have done it," he said.

Boshier has captaincy experience, though. He has held the reins of both the 1st XV and 1st XI at high school, as well as captaining Central District Under-17 and Under-19 at age-group levels.

He will lead the host nation into at least three matches when the tournament gets underway in January next year, as the face the West Indies, South Africa and Kenya in pool play.

The side will be challenged immediately, with their first match against the reigning world champions from the West Indies.

"All games are going to be closely contested," Boshier said. "The goal's obviously to win, but we're more focusing on how to do that ... that's the main goal - trying to play our best cricket and the result will follow."

The team, coached by Paul Wiseman, Peter Fulton and Graeme Aldridge, were in Mt Maunganui this week for a warmup match against Zimbabwe.

Batting first, the New Zealand side looked in good form, with Boshier leading the way with 83 as his side posted 335-5.

In response, Zimbabwe could muster only 122.

Boshier said the side was looking good as the tournament fast approaches, and they were looking to shore up as much as they good before their opening game on January 13 - a day-night match at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval.

U19 schedule

New Zealand schedule at Under-19 Cricket World Cup

January 13 v West Indies. Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui.

January 17 v Kenya. Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

January 20 v South Africa. Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui.

New Zealand squad

Kaylum Boshier (c) (Central Districts), Finn Allen (Auckland), Jakob Bhula (Wellington), Max Chu (Otago), Katene Clarke (Northern Districts), Matthew Fisher (Northern Districts), Luke Georgeson (Wellington), Ben Lockrose (Otago), Callum McLachlan (Wellington), Felix Murray (Central Districts), Sandeep Patel (Northern Districts), Dale Phillips (Auckland), Rachin Ravindra (Wellington), Connor Sullivan (Canterbury), Todd Watson (Central Districts).