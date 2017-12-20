New Zealand batsman George Worker is hoping to give the selectors a headache with a series of strong performances against the West Indies.

The Central Districts lefthander got 57 in New Zealand's five-wicket win in the first game of the three-match ODI series against the Windies at Whangarei yesterday.

It was his first game opening in his fifth ODI appearance. It produced his second half century and lifted his average in the format to 41.25.

Worker and Colin Munro put on a rattling 108 for the first wicket, Munro contributing 49 off 36 balls to continue a good recent run of international form.

Worker's chances have been limited due to the presence of the world class Martin Guptill while others such as Tom Latham and Munro have had an opportunity going in first.

But Worker is keen to stake a claim. Guptill is due to return from a hamstring injury in the near future. It could be Worker and Munro finish up vying with each other to be Guptill's partner.

Worker, 28, is philosophical about the situation.

"Obviously Gups, he'll come back at some stage," he said last night.

"He's been world class for the Black Caps for a number of years in the one-day format. I'm not worrying about that too much.

"I'll just concentrate on the next two games, and do as well as I can and I guess give the selectors a bit of a headache."

The next two matches in the series are at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Saturday and Monday, and Worker likes the ground and has good memories of past performances there.

He'd especially think back to early November when he took Canterbury for 111 in their Plunket Shield clash, helping set up an innings and 86-run victory.

George Worker looked in fine form at the top of the order. Photosport

The match also had the unusual sight of four opening batsmen all being lefthanders.

Three of the four had memorable days. West Indian Evin Lewis struck a classy 76, while Worker and Munro had notable contributions.

Only Chris Gayle, the best known of the four by a street, missed out. He got 22 then failed to appear in the field in New Zealand's innings.

Team officials said he was unwell but wouldn't elaborate. Further information is expected this afternoon after the squad arrive in Christchurch.