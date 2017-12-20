COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Chandika Hathurusingha took charge as Sri Lanka cricket coach on Wednesday, looking to replicate the success he found with Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka has been without a coach since Graham Ford resigned six months ago. Fielding coach Nick Pothas had been interim coach since then.

Sri Lanka Cricket authorities hope Hathurusingha's arrival will change the national team's fortunes after a string of losses in recent months.

"My plans with Bangladesh, New South Wales, Sri Lanka A and Moors have all been successful. I will be implementing a similar plan," Hathurusinghe told reporters. "This team has the potential to go two or three steps higher if we go along with a plan."

Hathurusingha, who was contracted with Bangladesh until the 2019 World Cup, resigned to take up the job in his native country.

He played 26 test matches and 35 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka.