WHANGAREI, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday from the first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Cobham Oval:
Chris Gayle c Latham b Bracewell 22
Evin Lewis lbw b Astle 76
Shai Hope c Latham b Bracewell 0
Shimron Hetmyer c Ferguson b Astle 29
Jason Mohammed b Ferguson 9
Jason Holder c Taylor b Bracewell 8
Rovman Powell c Williamson b Bracewell 59
Ashley Nurse lbw b Astle 2
Ronsford Beaton c Latham b Ferguson 3
Kesrick Williams not out 16
Shannon Gabriel not out 0
Extras (6lb, 18w) 24
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 248
Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-41, 3-103, 4-117, 5-134, 6-177, 7-182, 8-201, 9-246.
Bowling: Tim Southee 10-2-49-0 (5w), Trent Boult 10-2-48-0 (4w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-2 (3w), Doug Bracewell 8-0-55-4 (5w), Todd Astle 10-1-33-3 (1w), Colin Munro 2-0-8-0.
George Worker b Nurse 57
Colin Munro c Nurse b Williams 49
Kane Williamson b Holder 38
Ross Taylor not out 49
Tom Latham lbw b Nurse 17
Henry Nicholls c Hope b Holder 17
Todd Astle not out 15
Extras (2lb, 5w) 7
TOTAL (for five wickets) 249
Overs: 46. Batting time: 207 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-108, 2-118, 3-175, 4-201, 5-230.
Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 10-0-57-0 (1w), Ronsford Beaton 9-1-42-0 (2w), Jason Holder 9-0-52-2, Kesrick Williams 5-0-18-1, Ashley Nurse 10-0-55-2 (1w), Jason Mohammed 2-0-13-0, Rovman Powell 1-0-10-0 (1w).
Result: New Zealand won by 5 wickets, leads 3-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.