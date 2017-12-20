The West Indies have Rovman Powell to thank for getting up to a reasonable competitive score in the first ODI against New Zealand at Cobham Oval today.

The tourists, having been sent in, were in trouble at 134 for five after 30 overs, but opener Evin Lewis, with a classy 76, and Powell, who was out on the penultimate ball for 59 ensured New Zealand will have a decent chase as they reached 248 for nine.

Live updates: New Zealand v West Indies

The innings began cautiously, just a solitary wide off the first four overs.

Lefthander Lewis crunched Trent Boult to the point fence before Chris Gayle cleared his throat lifting Tim Southee over long off for six, then steered four over point next ball.

Just as the veteran Jamaican appeared to be settling into his work he touched Doug Bracewell's first ball for his country in 15 months to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Shai Hope got the faintest of inside edges to Bracewell, was given out, immediately went to the DRS which confirmed a tiny spike on the screen. Hope was unhappy, Bracewell jubilant.

Lewis found his range and played a quality innings. He was full of back foot drives and lofted shots over the infield in adding another ODI half century to go with two hundreds.

His best support came from fellow lefthander Shimron Hetmyer, who was only called into the squad a few days ago when veteran Marlon Samuels was ruled out by a hand injury.

The pair put on 62 before Hetmyer lofted legspinner Todd Astle to long off.

Jason Mohammed was beaten for pace by Lockie Ferguson, and captain Jason Holder fell to a spectacular one-handed catch above his head by Ross Taylor at slip.

Lewis pulled Bracewell for six but was given lbw off Astle on 76, off 100 balls, and because Hope had earlier called for the DRS, the West Indies had no referrals left. Lewis made just two off his first 18 balls before he got going in an impressive innings.

From there the West Indies limped along for a while – Trent Boult conceding a solitary single in the 39th and 41st overs – and would have been lost without Jamaican Powell.

He clouted Ferguson into the car park at square leg and worked the ball around impressively. When he took 6, 6, 4 in the first three balls of the 49th over from Boult he had his first ODI half century, off 47 balls.

Boult's final over cost 20 as Powell put some late punch into the West Indies innings.

He thumped Bracewell for another straight six in the 50th before being caught on the long off boundary, his 59 off just 47 balls.

Astle made the best of his debut opportunity, finishing with three for 33 off his 10 overs. His wrong'un was working well and he kept to an impressive line and was well rewarded.

Bracewell got good reward too on his return to the national team, taking four for 55 off eight overs.

New Zealand have won 24 and lost 30 of their 62 ODIs against the West Indies.