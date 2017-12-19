There's no disguising the importance of Chris Gayle to the six short-form internationals coming up between the West Indies and New Zealand.

Gayle may be 38 and coming towards the end of a notable career, but he still casts a long shadow over these two three-match series' in ODI and T20 forms, starting tomorrow at Cobham Oval.

''It means a lot having him here,'' West Indies skipper Jason Holder said.

Gayle warmed up for the series by smearing 18 sixes in a 69-ball knock of 146 not out to help the Rangpur Riders win the Bangladesh League title last week.

''Obviously he's been in some form in the Bangladesh League so we hope that continues in this series,'' Holder added.

Gayle has been coming to New Zealand since 2006 and has played 27 ODIs against them, averaging 39.69, slightly above his overall average of 37.42 over 273 one-dayers.

New Zealand have had some success against Gayle and captain Kane Williamson is aiming to come up with a plan to reduce his threat.

''Perhaps in the past we've been fortunate in the way we've executed certain things, but at the same time players are allowed to play well,'' Williamson said.

''It's about making those adjustments; when a player gets in and you have to resort to plan B and execute that as best you can.''

Williamson said Gayle's biggest asset is his ability to apply pressure to bowlers.

''He hits the ball a long way and by doing that the bowlers can feel under pressure. He is a challenge.''

Holder said Gayle had led the team discussion on Monday as their minds turned to tomorrow's match.

''It was good to see a guy like him coming in and be able to offer his knowledge to everyone.''

The series will show how much of his message, and his inspiration, has rubbed off on the other West Indies players.