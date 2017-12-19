Steve Smith paid tribute to his fast bowling attack and targeted a 5-0 whitewash after Australia regained the Ashes urn.

Such is Australia's dominance that captain Smith is already thinking ahead to the tour of South Africa next year, raising the possibility Mitchell Starc could miss the fourth test in Melbourne on Boxing Day after receiving treatment for a bruised heel.

"We'd love to win 5-0 with the big three still going, but we've got an important tour to South Africa after this series, which we'd love to have him available for, so there are a few things to sum up. We'll see how he pulls up over the next couple of days."

Starc has taken 19 wickets in three tests, with Josh Hazlewood claiming 15 and Pat Cummins 11. Nathan Lyon has 14 from his spin. "Here in Australia [fast bowling] certainly makes a difference on the flatter tracks where there isn't much sideways movement. That extra air speed can make a big difference," Smith said. "We've worked hard to make sure we had these three big quicks on the park for this series.

"A couple of them skipped the one-day series in India. We knew what was coming up. We were preparing for this series. We wanted that big three to do what they've done in these last three tests. The force that goes through their bodies at 145km/h-plus must take a lot out of you. I've got a newfound respect for the bowlers — the work they do off the park, the weights, the rehab, the fitness, everything they do to get themselves right for test-match cricket and bowl at that pace."

Smith reflected on his own role as captain and leading scorer. "An Ashes series is huge for Australian cricketers — and English cricketers for that matter — and there's always that added pressure. It was my first series as Ashes captain and I wanted to make my mark and do something really special. What the guys have done over the past couple of weeks has been exceptional.

"England have had their foot in the door in a couple of games, but we've been able to claw our way back, and when we've done that, we've been able to keep the foot on the throat. It's been a terrific effort from everyone in the room."