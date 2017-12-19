Jason Holder was offered the bait and didn't nibble; instead he belted the proposition out of the park.

The West Indies skipper was asked if New Zealand's decision to give captain Kane Williamson and seamer Tim Southee -- two of the senior and best players in their ODI squad -- the second and third ODIs in Christchurch off could be seen as a mark of disrespect to his team.

Out came the long handle from the tall allrounder ahead of today's opening ODI at Cobham Oval today.

''I don't think it's disrespectful in any regard,'' Holder said.

''If that's the way they (want to go) they're at liberty to do that. That's a dilemma for them. They've obviously done what they need to in terms of this selection.''

Williamson clearly doesn't like sitting out games of any form. He is, after all, the captain in all three versions of the international game, he wants to be leading from the front, not watching on TV from afar.

He admitted his stance on the policy of rest and rotation had slightly softened. He gets the reasoning, he just doesn't particularly like it when it applies to him.

''It's very hard to watch when you miss a game for anything,'' Williamson, who plays his 118th ODI today, said.

''But it's a New Zealand Cricket initiative and something we've done for a long time now. It allows guys opportunities, creates more depth and we've seen in a number of instances where it's been quite important at key moments.''

Williamson admitted he has never thought too far ahead, nor that it was his job in terms of planning, ''so when they come and discuss what's coming up, and potential workloads, if I can see it might make sense then it's easier to accept.''

But the decision to stand the captain, in particular, down doesn't sit easily with many New Zealand fans. Consider this: Williamson missing the two Christchurch ODIs on Saturday and Monday means he won't be seen in Christchurch until March 10 and the fifth and final ODI against England.

There's an argument that the country's best players should be seen around the nation's cricket grounds in a home international summer.

Former international bowler, now commentator, Simon Doull, said recently while he understood the point, ''I wonder whether it's a forced issue or whether the players actually wwant that rest.

''They had no international cricket, apart from a short tour of India this winter. And they've got no international cricket next winter.

''They all want to go away, they all want to play IPL… but yet they want a rest during our home season.''

New Zealand have had a reasonable ODI year, and far better than the Windies. New Zealand are sitting at eight wins, eight losses in 17 matches, while the tourists have won just three and lost 13 out of 20.

So the hosts to win the three-game rubber in a canter? Hang on a moment…..

''They've got so much talent, they're very gifted in how they go about their business,'' Williamson said of the West Indies.

''They can hit the ball a long way and bowl fast and a number of guys have had experience in the Caribbean League as well. They're a very dangerous side.''

The arrival of Chris Gayle, aka Mr World Universe Boss, raises the threat level to New Zealand's bowlers by several notches. As Holder said yesterday 300 is the standard for world ODI batting.

No crafty spinner Sunil Narine, out for personal reasons, hurts their bowling but Holder is determined his team must start strongly, and put the 2-0 test drubbing behind them.

''We need to get off to a really good start, it's important for us to play some good cricket up front and set the tone for the series,'' he said.

''We can't dwell on the past. The test series has gone and there are guys here who hadn't played in the test series. It's a chance to get a new set of guys in, refocus and regroup.''