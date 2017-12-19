Kane Williamson admits he still gets scratchy at the idea of sitting a New Zealand game out.

The New Zealand skipper will miss the second and third ODIs against the West Indies, in Christchurch on Saturday and again on Monday.

It's part of a strategy to give players short breaks partly to keep them fresh and partly to rotate players and give newer faces an opportunity.

Williamson, 27, conceded that with the pressures of captaincy and graduating to being a senior member of the side, in all three forms, he does understand the thinking.

That doesn't mean he likes it any better, just that he's more aware of the strategy.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson after winning the series 2-0. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

''You always want to play; guys are always disappointed,'' he said today.

''It's very hard to watch when you miss a game for anything. But it's a New Zealand Cricket initiative and something we've done for a long time now. It allows guys opportunities, creates more depth and we've seen in a number of instances where it's been quite important at key moments.''

Williamson, who will play his 118th ODI tomorrow, cited the introduction of Matt Henry for the World Cup semifinal and final in 2015, when fast bowler Adam Milne, who had become an integral member of the seam attack, was injured in the quarter-final win over the West Indies.

''Matt had been having opportunities throughout the year and we had him to call on to play those games.''

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson speaks to bowler Grant Elliot during their victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 cricket international at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Williamson is a cricket fanatic, and you would imagine he'd be competitive in a beach game down near his home at Mt Maunganui.

But he conceded his perspective has changed with age -- although not too much.

''I supposed you start to appreciate a balance.

''I've never thought too far ahead, never thought it was my job in terms of planning so when they come and discuss what's coming up, and potential workloads, if I can see it might make sense then it's easier to accept.''

New Zealand have 23 short form internationals back to back starting tomorrow before two tests against England finish the home international season.

Senior fast bowler Tim Southee is also sitting out games two and three of the ODI series.