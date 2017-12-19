Seamer Doug Bracewell will play his first match for New Zealand in 14 months when the ODI series against the West Indies starts at Cobham Oval tomorrow.

Bracewell has returned from injury and is in good form for Central Districts and he is the one name captain Kane Williamson would confirm will be in the XI for the game.

''The team will be finalised tomorrow,'' Williamson said, ahead of his only game in the series, as he's having the next two off in a planned mini-break.

Read more:

Simon Doull - Expect English stars to retire following Ashes calamity

Latham shrugs off Gayle inclusion

Advertisement

''We haven't played a lot of cricket here and there's a number of new faces in the squad at the moment.''

Williamson is pleased to have Bracewell back in the group.

Black Caps bowler Doug Bracewell. Photo / Alan Gibson.

''He's going really well, preparing well and it's nice to see him back from injury. His knee is recovering nicely and he deserves his opportunity.''

Bracewell will be expected to provide more runs too.

Williamson said he is targeting a spot between No 6-8 in the batting order and his talent with the bat is well known. Now it is time to move on from a fast-medium bowler who can bat to a productive member of the batting group.

Williamson knows the West Indies will be a different proposition in the short form than they were in the two-test loss which started the tour.

''They've got so much talent, they're very gifted in how they go about their business.

''They can hit the ball a long way and bowl fast and a number of guys have had experience in the Caribbean League as well. They're a very dangerous side.''