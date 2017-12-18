Six stats to consider ahead of the Black Caps ODI series against the West Indies.

1995

That last time the West Indies won an ODI series on New Zealand soil. Courtney Walsh was captain of a side that included Brian Lara, Jimmy Adams and Curtly Ambrose that cruised to a 3-0 sweep of the Black Caps.

Chris Gayle bats during the 1st One Day International between England and West Indies at Old Trafford. Photo /Graham Morris

4

The West Indies have won four of their last 18 ODIs in New Zealand going back to 2000 when they lost nine straight. The last ODI between the two sides in NZ was the 2015 quarterfinal in which Martin Guptill scored 237 not out and the Black Caps won by 143 runs.

203

The margin of victory in West Indies last ODI win in New Zealand. That was the 2014 encounter in Hamilton – a dead rubber. The visitors put on a whopping 363 for four with Kirk Edwards (123) and Dwayne Bravo (106) doing the damage. At the time it was the fourth highest score in New Zealand. The Black Caps only managed 160 in reply.

Marlon Samuels batting during the ICC Cricket World Cup quarter final match between New Zealand Black Caps and the West Indies. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

5

Straight ODI tosses lost by Kane Williamson in New Zealand after going 0-5 against South Africa last summer. He'll only get once chance to win one this series as he's resting for the final two games.

Ross Taylor bats. Photo www.photosport.nz

94

Trent Boult needs six wickets to reach 100 ODI wickets. Tim Southee sits sixth in NZ's all-time ODI wicket takers with 166. He'd need seven wickets in the first ODI to pass fifth placed Jacob Oram.

Kane Williamson needs 26 runs to pass Martin Crowe on the all-time runs list. Photosport

4678

Kane Williamson needs 26 runs to move pass Martin Crowe into eight spot on the ODI all-time runs list for New Zealand. Williamson has played 26 fewer matches than Crowe.