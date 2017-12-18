Former Black Caps star turned Sky TV cricket commentator Simon Doull believes Australia's thrashing of England in the recent Ashes series could signal the end of international careers for some of England's best players.

Australia were yesterday crowned Ashes champions in Perth after clean sweeping England in the opening three tests of the five-match series in a comprehensive display of test match cricket.

Speaking on Radio Sport Breakfast, Doull said that Australia's drubbing of the English could bring an end to the international careers of senior players within the England squad.

"Aussie were outstanding, they have been all series, and England [were] just below-par, barring one or two," he said.

"Remember, they've still got to come here yet, so it's a long, long time away from home. We could get a very demoralised England side turning up to New Zealand.

"They've got to go back, get ready for another county season, and another international season at home, which is going to be tough.

"Alistair Cook, I think this may be it for him. He may have enough after the New Zealand tour, or after the Aussie tour, he might retire, but I still see him coming to New Zealand, but that may be it for him.

"[James] Anderson and [Stuart] Broad, they will want to get going. Broad's not as old as Anderson, but they'll want to keep going through that English summer this year.

"Whether they stick with them, or whether England decide that it might be time to move on, that'll be a very interesting call for them to make.

"I can perhaps see them making it on James Anderson, but I can also see them saying, 'Jimmy, we think you're probably done, if you would like to take the opportunity to retire after the first test of the home summer, we will give you that opportunity to play a home test.'"

England are set to tour New Zealand in February and March next year, facing the Black Caps in a two-match test series, as well as a five-match ODI series and two T20s.

Doull went on to state that disgraced cricketer Ben Stokes could have made a difference had he played for England in the third test in Perth.

Stokes is currently playing for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy and the Super Smash after being dropped from the England Ashes squad after he was arrested for punching two men near a night club in the early hours of the morning in Bristol.

"If he [Stokes] turned up to the third test in Perth, which they were hoping he would do, he [would have made] a massive difference to that England side," Doull said.

"It's not just about him turning up and bowling and batting, it's about what he brings to that side as far as a bit of toughness is concerned, and it seems a silly thing to say after what he's done.

"Maybe he wouldn't have won them that test. Maybe he wouldn't have won them that test in Adelaide, but they would have been a side more competitive, and that's the biggest issue."