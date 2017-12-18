Australia's Ashes victory over England yesterday assured the Steve Smith-captained side of a series win, their first since 2013.

The Australians wrapped the five-match series up in just three tests, claiming back-to-back-to-back wins in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, leaving the English with just pride to play for in the remaining two clashes in Melbourne and Sydney.

Read more: England reacts to Ashes defeat - 'Merry f***ing Christmas'

The dominance displayed by the Darren Lehmann-coached side has since been uncovered thanks to statistics provided from a Twitter account called The Cricket Professor.

Advertisement

Committed to providing analysis, statistics and content about all things cricket, the account has outlined some key stats that outline how much better Australia played than England in the opening three tests of the series.

The account highlighted that the Australians bowled more quickly than the English, delivering balls at an average pace of 141.44kph compared to England's speed of 135.37kph.

Read more: Australia celebrate securing the Ashes

Their bowlers also found more swing than England's, with their deliveries swinging at an angle of 0.64°, an average increase of 0.10°, in comparison to England's 0.54°.

Additionally, Australia (4.56°) delivered with 1.38° more spin than their counterparts (3.18°), as well as middling more balls (228) than the English (211) throughout the first three tests.

Australia have bowled faster than England - 141.44kph v 135.37kph, found more swing than England - 0.64° v 0.54°, found more spin than England - 4.56° v 3.18°, have middled more balls than England - 228 v 211. They are the better team & have regained the urn. #Ashes — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 18, 2017

ESPN

's Cricinfo also

that go against England's favour.

A lower-order collapse resulted in Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow's record 237-run stand, which left England at 368 for 4, count for nothing in the third test.

Instead, this series' England side became just the fourth team in Ashes history to lose after scoring over 350 runs for a loss of fewer than five wickets in the first innings of a test.

Read more: Backlash at Ashes' 'farcical' stuff up

The result gave Australia their eighth straight win in Ashes Tests played at the WACA, the best streak any team has had at a venue in the history of Ashes.

By contrast, England have now suffered their seventh successive test loss away from home, with their last non-defeat overseas coming in the form of a draw against India in November 2016.