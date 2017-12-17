Black Caps pace bowler Lockie Ferguson believes the so-called ball of the summer was more luck than skill.

Australian quick Mitchell Starc bowled England batsman James Vince with an unplayable delivery that struck a crack on the WACA pitch on day four of the Ashes test in Perth.

Ferguson says they're nothing Vince could have done.

"In hindsight you can't really look at a technical deficiency if the ball seamed that much off the crack, so I guess it's just one of those things."

Ferguson joined the Black Caps in Whangarei today ahead of the three match one-day series, starting on Wednesday.

