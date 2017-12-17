A punishing innings from Jesse Ryder has led Central Districts to their first victory in the Twenty20 Super Smash.

Ryder bashed 84 from 40 balls as CD edged Canterbury by eight runs in a high-octane affair, to bounce back from their season-opening defeat at the hands of Auckland.

Opening the innings after CD won the toss and decided to bat, Ryder's early explosion set Central up for an imposing first innings total of 213-5.

At one stage, it looked like the former Black Cap was set to break the record for the competition's fastest Twenty20 century, which was only set the night before by Tim Seifert.

Ryder brought up 50 from 19 balls, and 70 from 26 balls, and while he slowed down before his eventual dismissal, his innings put CD in a position where Will Young (53 from 31 balls) and Josh Clarkson (28 not out from 15) could tee off and set Canterbury an imposing total.

Canterbury's chase looked doomed at 62-4, but Cole McConchie and Cam Fletcher combined for a record 116-run partnership.

Both batsmen notched career-best scores, with McConchie hitting 54 from 37 deliveries, but it was Fletcher who took over, blasting an unbeaten 74 from 39 balls to give Canterbury a sniff.

Fletcher smoked 26 from five Ben Wheeler deliveries to drastically reduce the required run rate, but it was still an uphill battle, and calm death bowling from Blair Tickner and Seth Rance saw CD hold on to their maiden victory.

Both sides now hold a 1-1 record, to sit amongst the early mid-table logjam on four points. Wellington lead the way on six points, after their clash against Otago was called off due to rain.

Otago picked up two points from the abandoned encounter, leaving them in last place, as the only team without a win.