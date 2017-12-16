PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after the third day of the third Ashes test between Australia and England at the WACA ground:
Cameron Bancroft b Overton 25
David Warner c Bairstow b Overton 22
Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50
Steve Smith not out 229
Shaun Marsh c Root b Ali 28
Mitchell Marsh not out 181
Extras (2b, 10lb, 1w, 1nb) 14
TOTAL (for four wickets) 549
Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-55, 3-179, 4-248.
Batting time: 635 minutes. Overs: 152.
Still to bat: Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bowling: James Anderson 29-8-85-0 (1nb), Stuart Broad 28-3-112-0, Chris Woakes 32-4-108-1 (1w), Craig Overton 23-1-102-2, Moeen Ali 31-4-104-1, Joe Root 3-0-13-0, Dawid Malan 6-1-13-0.
Toss: England.
Series: Australia leads 5-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan; Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.