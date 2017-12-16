The touring West Indies have been bludgeoned by injuries and unavailability on the eve of their limited overs series against New Zealand.

Three players have been forced out by injury while world class spin bowler Sunil Narine has pulled out of the Twenty20 series for personal reasons.

Sunil Ambris, Alzarri Joseph and Marlon Samuels have all been ruled out of the 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series starting in Whangarei on Wednesday.

Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Chadwick Walton are their replacements.

Ambris suffered a fractured arm during the second match of the Test series in Hamilton, which New Zealand won by 240 runs to secure a 2-0 series whitewash.

Veteran batsman Samuels injured a finger while inexperienced seamer Joseph is out with a back problem.

Hetmyer, 20, showed promise with some dashing batting during the Test series and could be poised to make his ODI debut.

Batsman Walton and left-arm pace bowler Chadwick have played just eight and two ODIs respectively.

Samuels will be replaced in the T20 squad by the uncapped Shai Hope, who was in the Test and ODI squads.

Narine's place in the T20 squad goes to fellow-offspinner Ashley Nurse, who was already in the ODI group.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed, Ronsford Beaton, Sheldon Cotterell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Shannon Gabriel, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.