Test opener Jeet Raval and former test spinner Mark Craig are the two high profile names in the New Zealand XI named to face the West Indies in a 50-over warmup match at Whangearei's Cobham Oval tomorrow.

Raval is uncapped for New Zealand in limited-overs cricket but harbours the ambition, at least in the 50-over form, while Craig played 15 tests until late last year before being sidelined by injury. He is back playing for Otago this season.

The side has been picked with players involved in the domestic Burger King Super Smash counted out.

''We've picked players who won't be featuring for their domestic sides at this time, but believe it's still a talented squad,'' national selection manager Gavin Larsen said.

"It's great to give the likes of Mark Craig and Jeet Raval the opportunity to play white ball cricket and expand their game against quality international opposition.''

Auckland batsman Sean Solia has been included, having toured India with New Zealand A, but also having missed a chunk of cricket with injury.

The squad includes several players with reasonable first-class experience. The match will give the West Indies a warmup for the ODI series, starting in Whangarei next Wednesday.

New Zealand XI: Jeet Raval, Aniket Parikh, Sean Solia, Angus McKenzie, Raja Sandhu, Andrew Morrison (Auckland), Fraser Colson (c, Wellington), Jack Boyle (Canterbury), Michael Rae, Mark Craig (Otago), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli (Northern Districts),