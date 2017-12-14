WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Allrounder Ben Stokes hit seven sixes in a 47-ball innings of 93 in a Twenty20 match for Canterbury province Thursday which sends the strongest signal yet that he is ready for a recall to the England test team during its current Ashes series in Australia.

Banned from playing for England while prosecutors consider whether he will be charged over a nightclub incident at Bristol in September, Stokes also hit six fours as he raced to a half century from 29 balls.

He then took a wicket and a catch as Canterbury bowled out Otago province for 83 to win by 134 runs.