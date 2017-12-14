Ben Stokes has blasted his biggest innings for Canterbury, smashing a rapid 93 off 47 balls as Canterbury claimed the largest victory in Super Smash history.

Stokes came in at the end of the fourth over with Canterbury at 37-2, and dominated proceedings from there, anchoring Canterbury's record total of 217-9.

Otago could only muster 83 in response, with the 134-run win doubling as the biggest margin of victory in the history of the domestic Twenty20 competition.

Stokes was the key to Canterbury's success, with the English all-rounder blasting six fours and seven sixes, carting the Otago attack all around Hagley Oval.

After a relatively sedate opening saw him compile just nine runs from his first nine deliveries, Stokes picked up the pace, taking a liking to the bowling of Jimmy Neesham, whom he smoked for three sixes.

Previously, Stokes had scored just 36 runs in three Ford Trophy innings and taken one wicket for 144 runs, but he fired to put Canterbury in a dominating position.

Michael Pollard (33 from 19 balls), and Tim Johnston (21 from nine) were his main partners as Canterbury brought up their biggest ever Twenty20 total.

Jacob Duffy led Otago's efforts with the ball, taking 5-39.

Needing 10.9 runs per over to win, Otago rightly hit out from the outset, but their high-risk, high-reward strategy didn't come off.

Todd Astle took three wickets, Andy Ellis, Cole McConchie and Matt Henry took two, and Stokes claimed the other as Otago tied their lowest ever Twenty20 score, and started their campaign with a record defeat.