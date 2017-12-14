Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has returned to Zimbabwe following the sudden passing of his father yesterday.

De Grandhomme will be replaced in the ODI squad to face West Indies by Doug Bracewell.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said the team's thoughts were with de Grandhomme.

"This is obviously extremely sad news for Colin and his family and we're all thinking of them at the moment," said Larsen.

"Right now the most important thing is that Colin is with his family."

There is currently no timeline for when de Grandhomme will rejoin the squad.

The first ODI against the West Indies is in Whangarei on Wednesday.