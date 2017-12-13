Ben Stokes hasn't had the most productive visit to New Zealand since signing with Canterbury Cricket. The England all-rounder has scored 36 runs in three Ford Trophy innings and taken one wicket for 144 runs.

Stokes will look to turn around his form when he makes his Twenty20 debut for the Kings today against the Volts in Christchurch.

He's not the first to arrive on New Zealand shores and struggle to produce their best efforts, and he won't be the last.

Here's other sport stars who didn't impress while in New Zealand.

Serena Williams:

Earlier this year, Serena Williams played in the ASB Classic but crashed out in a shock second round exit.

The 23-grand-slam champion blamed the "abhorrent" conditions in Auckland for her 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-4 defeat to unheralded American Madison Brengle going as far as saying it's least favourite conditions she ever played in.

She struggled with the blustery conditions, as the Stanley Street venue became a wind tunnel.

"At least I can get out of these conditions so I can get somewhere better and warmer weather too," she said.

"I can take solace in the fact that the conditions won't be like this in Melbourne [for the Australian Open]. This is almost not a great opportunity to assess your game to be honest."

Serena Williams won one match in New Zealand. Photo / Nick Reed

Tiger Woods:

In 2002 professional golfer Tiger Woods ventured to our shores to compete in the New Zealand Open and was expected to run away with the tournament.

Instead he had to settle for sixth overall, blaming the driving rain and wind.

"The wind has not been easy. The people down here have been great and I wish I could have played a bit better," he said.

"It's been a tough week on the greens."

Woods earned $36,000 for his performance, less than one percent of the appearance fee he was reportedly paid.

Tiger Woods blasts out of a bunker on his way to posting a third round, 4-under-par 67. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jonny Wilkinson:

Lions player Jonny Wilkinson labelled the British & Irish Lions tour of 2005 as "disastrous" and "chaos like I'd never seen before".

Wilkinson and co were hammered 3-0 in the test series against New Zealand on a widely criticised tour that questioned the future of the Lions.

Despite having one of the most experienced playing squads and largest management team of any Lions tour, it was the first time in 22 years that the Lions lost every test match in the series.

Jonny Wilkinson of the British and Irish Lions leaves the ground after losing to the All Blacks.

Gary Anderson and Peter Wright:

In the Auckland Darts Masters, one would think it safe to assume the top seeds would progress without much trouble in the opening round or two.

Well that might have once been the case, but in 2017 the top two seeds Gary Anderson and Peter Wright, both of Scotland, were both dispatched by Australian invitees Kyle Anderson and Cadman in the first round.

Peter Wright in action at the Auckland Darts Masters

Shane Watson:

He was only signed on for a one-game cameo for the Canterbury Kings' Twenty20 side in 2015, and his visit was indeed fleeting. The Australian allrounder lasted just five balls at the crease, falling for a duck, and didn't bowl as the Kings beat the Central Stags.