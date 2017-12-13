An increased diet of Twenty20 cricket and a reduction of the number of tests are features of the Black Caps proposed International cricket schedule from 2019-2023.

The Future Tours programme, as reported by Cricinfo, will see New Zealand play 28 tests over the four year period, but none at home against Australia and England.

It's the joint lowest number of tests among major countries alongside Pakistan.

The Black Caps would play 49 Twenty20 games and 45 ODI's, according to the proposal which is set to be signed off in February.

The days of full tours comprising all three formats will also be over, while virtually no international cricket will be scheduled during the Indian Premier League in April and May.

Prosposed Future Tours programme - New Zealand tests

2019-20

Home tests: West Indies, Pakistan

Away tests: Australia, Sri Lanka

2020-21

Home tests: India

Away tests: Bangladesh

2021-22

Home tests: South Africa, Bangladesh

Away tests: India

2022-23

Home tests: Sri Lanka

Away tests: England, Pakistan