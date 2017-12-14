Follow all the action from the third Ashes test between Australia and England, at the WACA in Perth.

Australia lead the series 2-0 following wins in Brisbane and Adelaide.

On the eve of the test Steve Smith said he plans on crushing England's slim hopes of retaining the Ashes urn before the end of this week, noting a whitewash is still very much on the horizon.

Complacency appears to be Australia's biggest threat against an under-siege England - a message the skipper hammered home to teammates in pre-match chats.

Counterpart Joe Root insists the tourists are in a much better position than four years ago, when the urn changed hands and the wheels fell off in Perth.

Smith doesn't have Mitchell Johnson at his disposal but believes there are plenty of reasons to feel confident.

"England are only a couple of bad sessions away from the series going away from them. It would be nice to get those couple of sessions in the first few days here," Smith told reporters.

"I would certainly prefer being 2-0 up than 2-0 down, so I'm probably feeling a bit more relaxed (than Root) but the message to the boys is to make sure we are not complacent."

Asked about the prospect of a 5-0 series win, Smith acknowledged the coming five days represent a golden chance to break England's spirit.

"There's no reason why not," he said."We will have to play some good cricket, no doubt England will come back hard in this game, but if we can win it would take the wind out of their sails knowing the series is dead and buried."

Smith opted against naming an XI on Wednesday, wanting to see what the pitch looks like.

The tourists have stuck with an unchanged team, although Jonny Bairstow has been promoted above Moeen Ali in their batting order. Mitch Marsh is fully expected to replace Peter Handscomb in the side that defeated England by 120 runs in Adelaide.

"The pitch is probably not as hard as I would have liked it to be a day out but 24 hours can change a wicket and we'll have another look in the morning. Hopefully it's a bit harder and faster," Smith said.

Root is dealing with all manner of on-field and off-field issues, including his own form with the bat and an unsettled batting order.However, he feels England are "in a much better place" compared to 2013-14, when he was dropped four the SCG Test and Graeme Swann retired shortly after the WACA Test.

"Guys have a real clear idea of where they want to go and how they look to play. I'm not sure that was the same last time," Root said.

"They were a little more shellshocked at how things turned out."We know what's at stake. It's staring you in the face (that losing this Test means losing the series).

"It's an opportunity to create history. It's a real chance to flip the dynamics of this series on its head and if we do come away 2-1 from this game, it does blow the series wide open."

