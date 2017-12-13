Herald cricket writer David Leggat rates the Black Caps and West Indies squads following New Zealand's 2-0 series win.

New Zealand:

Jeet Raval - 8

The first test century is still eluding the Auckland lefthander. A good series though, his 84 at Hamilton the pick. Looking more assured. Average up to 44.5 which is impressive for an opener. Now sits on his splice, in a New Zealand sense, until England arrive in March.

Tom Latham - 5

Steady return but didn't press on after making a start in all three innings. Found dumb ways to get out, pulling medium pacer to mid wicket, then a legside tangle.

Kane Williamson - 7

Scores of 1, 43 and 54 are below his usual high standards, and got out in a blend of ways — caught at gully, leg side tickle and a terrific yorker. Kept on his toes in the field. A good series as a leader.

Ross Taylor - 9

Scored his 17th century in Hamilton and would have got it in Wellington a few days earlier but fell seven runs short. Excellent series, both productive with the bat and with a neat emotional twist thrown in.

Henry Nicholls - 5

A good 67 in Wellington, became Ray Reifer's first test victim at Hamilton then an ordinary shot in the second innings. Tends to polarise public opinion but he'll be there for the England tests.

Mitchell Santner - 6

His bowling in Wellington was tidy, and was hardly needed in Hamilton. Batted No 6 and had a hand in useful partnerships. As a top test allrounder remains a work in progress. Still waiting for the big, decisive performance.

Colin de Grandhomme - 8

Big series for the Big Man. New Zealand's second fastest test century in Wellington, then a timely 58 at Hamilton. Throw in a couple of wickets in each test. Seems to be settling nicely into his role. In time this might series be seen as a notable step forward for the allrounder.

Tom Blundell - 7

Took his chance in the first test with aplomb, becoming the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to score a century on debut. Kept tidily, albeit with the odd moment of sloppy hands. Now needs to hold off the returning BJ Watling once the veteran is injury-free but looks a good operator.

Tim Southee - 6

Played the second test only. Took four wickets and shared a cheerful 61-run 10th wicket stand at Hamilton with Trent Boult.

Matt Henry - 6

Played the first test and after an ordinary first innings display, was much better in the second when he finished with New Zealand's best figures. Integral part of the seam collective.

Neil Wagner - 8

What can you say that hasn't already been said? 14 wickets at 18.2, easily the best return for New Zealand in the series. Took career-best innings and match figures at Wellington, but also got collared twice by the West Indies. Up to No 7 in world test rankings. Top value in more than one way.

Trent Boult - 7

Relished getting 37 in his distinctive fashion at Hamilton, 55 runs without dismissal in the series. Sounds a bit allrounder-ish. Took his 200th test wicket at Hamilton, the sixth New Zealander to the mark. Found time for another athletic one-handed return catch. A bit of everything.

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite - 7

The West Indies rock, scored 201 runs at 50.25. If the other West Indian batsmen had his patience and willingness to dig deep they'd have been far better off. He'll be around a long time.

Kieran Powell - 4

Looked likely in Wellington without pushing on from the 40s in both innings. A pair in Hamilton, caught behind the wicket both times.

Shimron Hetmyer - 5

Mark the name down and store it away. Dashing 20-year-old lefthander with more than a hint of Brian Lara about him. No discipline. His second innings dismissal in Hamilton late on the third day a shocker. But no question, the young man can play.

Shai Hope - 4

Failed to deliver as hoped (geddit?). Twice out to poor shots. The Windies needed productivity from him at No 4. His 37 in the second innings in Wellington was his best effort. Not good enough.

Roston Chase - 5

Saved his best till last, a gritty 64 in the second innings in Hamilton. His offspin was steady but felt the weight of de Grandhomme's bat more than once.

Sunil Ambris - 1

Where to start. Trod on his stumps to his first ball in test cricket in Wellington, then repeated it at Hamilton before breaking his arm playing a nothing shot at Wagner which ruled him out of the ODI series. Off the mark in tests with a six in the second innings at the Basin Reserve.

Ray Reifer - 6

Looked decent, and a trier, on his debut at Hamilton. Left arm slingy seamer, he was both steady and took wickets. In both innings with the bat he showed real fight, spending a combined 254 minutes and 198 balls over 23 not out and 29. Looked like he cared. Deserves more chances.

Shane Dowrich - 5

Dopey run out in Wellington plus awful shot in the second innings, and after a bright 35 first time round in Hamilton, popped his second ball to short leg. Genetics didn't help — would have had more than his seven catches if he was a few centimetres taller.

Jason Holder - 4

The skipper played the first test, then copped a one-game ban. Done by a Wagner special first ball in Wellington but bowled better than his figures suggest. Should get more wickets than he does.

Kemar Roach - 5

Best figures among the bowlers in Wellington. Dismissed Raval, Williamson and Taylor, a decent haul. Did well when he bent his back but a bit hot and cold.

Miguel Cummins - 6

A good tour on his recall after three months out of the test team. Worked hard in Wellington and produced a cracking spell in Hamilton, working up real pace. Took seven wickets in the series and if there's any sense among the West Indian selectors he'll be there for the next test series against Pakistan in mid-year.

Shannon Gabriel - 5

Mixed bag. Dreadful in the first session at Hamilton after New Zealand had been sent in, and he was needed to deliver, but got better as the day wore on. Took six wickets in the test. Needed more from him in Wellington though.