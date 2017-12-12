West Indian veteran power hitter Chris Gayle has prepared for his arrival in New Zealand in the most emphatic way.

The big lefthander smeared 146 not out off just 69 balls, including 18 sixes, to help Rangpur Riders to the Bangladesh Premier League title in Dhaka.

He shared a 201-opening stand with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. No slug himself in the hitting department, McCullum was put in the shade by Gayle's onslaught, finishing on 51.

Gayle, now 38, is one of a batch of players joining the West Indies for the three-game ODI series which starts in Whangarei next week.

Cobham Oval will be his 274th ODI, he avereges 37.42 in the form, and has clubbed 22 centuries. And that doesn't include his franchise T20 numbers, which are remarkable.

That backs New Zealand coach Mike Hesson's view that the West Indies will present a significantly different challenge from their disappointing test performances.

Having completed a convincing 2-0 test series cleanout of the West Indies in Hamilton yesterday, the focus goes on the white ball for the next three months.

But Hesson is wary of talking of simply carrying on the work of the test group in the short form.

"I think they're very separate," he said.

"The test side will celebrate two professional performances. But the West Indies side is quite different in one-dayers.

"They have some real power players at the top of the order in Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

"Their performances in the past 12 months have certainly made us stand up and take notice."

New Zealand's ODI squad includes fast bowlers Hesson believes can make inroads in the first 10 overs, such as Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne, when there are fielding restrictions in place.

"You certainly can't just bowl down Main Street and think they're going to push it back at you," Hesson said.

"They're a pretty aggressive outfit. When the T20 comes around they have a similar role in the first six overs. (Those bowlers) have all been good for us."

Hesson is pinning hopes of Auckland lefthander Colin Munro providing the punch at the top of New Zealand's innings, especially in the continued absence through injury of Martin Guptill.

Munro made a decent fist of the job on the early-season tour to India and gets a chance to carry that on.

"He's a boundary hitter," Hesson said. "When you have two fielders out in the first 10 overs it allows him an opportunity to get away early.



"Once set he's skillful enough to manoeuvre the ball. With four fielders out, (later in the innings) he can still find gaps."

Hesson suggested Munro is happier when the ball is coming onto the bat and getting set before teams set more defensive ring fields and the ball gets older.

He'll have George Worker for company at the top of the order. The Central Districts' lefthander has had limited opportunities but has a chance to show his talents in Guptill's absence.

Hesson expects Guptill, getting over a hamstring strain, make be ready to return to the national team in time for the three-game T20 series against the West Indies, starting in Nelson on December 29.