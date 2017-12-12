Cricket commentator Simon Doull has questioned the reasoning behind Black Caps veterans Kane Williamson and Tim Southee being rested for the majority of the ODI series against the West Indies.

The Black Caps ODI squad for the three-match series was announced yesterday with captain Williamson and opening bowler Southee picked for only the first game in Whangarei next Wednesday. Both players but will be rested for the final two games in Christchurch on Boxing Day and December 29.

Williamson will also miss the opening T20 in Nelson at the end of the year.

The duo take a break following a two test series which saw both matches last less than four days. Southee missed the first test due to the birth of his daughter.

Neil Broom and Mitchell Santner will replace Williamson and Southee in the ODI squad for the two matches. For Christchurch fans it means they'll have to wait until the fifth ODI on March 10 against England to get a glimpse of Williamson or Southee this summer.

"These guys getting a rest is an interesting one for me," Doull told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"I can get the point of New Zealand Cricket but I wonder whether it's a forced issue or whether the players actually want that rest.

"They had no international cricket, apart from a short tour of India this winter. And they've got no international cricket next winter. They all want to go away, they all want to play IPL, they all want to play in the country season next year but yet they want a rest during our home season."

Following the West Indies tour the Black Caps have a busy January with five ODIs and three Twenty20s against Pakistan before England arrive for most of February and March.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said yesterday that other players will get breaks over the busy home season.

"It's a long summer, so for those guys playing in all three formats it's important we keep them fresh and build depth leading into a world cup year," Larsen said.

"Tim and Kane will both take breaks during this series, but there will be others who will also rest throughout the season."