New Zealand are on a test roll; and that makes it doubly a shame they now come to a grinding halt in the five-day game for 100 days.

Today's 240-run thumping of the West Indies secured a 2-0 win, a fourth win in their last five tests at Seddon Park, to go with one draw, and a record of 13 wins, three draws and just three losses at home since late 2013.

There was to be a third West Indies test until New Zealand Cricket opted to drop it in favour of enlarging the limited-overs component of the tour.

For those with short attention spans the good news, though, is there's a minimum 23 short form internationals, back to back, to look forward from now until mid-March.

''The lads love test cricket, they really enjoy playing it,'' Williamson said yesterday.

''We're on the low side of test matches this year (with only two against England to bookend the season) but I think you'll see in time with the test championship coming up there will be a lot more.''

Williamson knows his test team will need to pick themselves up after three months of only 50 or 20-over cricket to face a competitive England side. Still, you take what you can get and New Zealand were very good in this two-test rubber, the third out of the last four at home that they've won 2-0.

From the time the West Indies lost overnight pair Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope inside the first hour yesterday, the contest was up.

Roston Chase and Ray Reifer dug in admirably, putting on 78 over two hours of graft to show what was possible with a bit of care and concentration, but that was it.

New Zealand's bowling was good; the West Indies batting poor, and downright flaky at times.

Trent Boult joined the 200 club early on yesterday and Neil Wagner's five wickets in this test gave him a team-high 14 for the series at 18.2 apiece.

Tim Southee, Boult and Wagner have distinct ways to skin the cat and they complement each other.

''All three have different styles,'' Brathwaite said.

''Obviously Wagner is a bit more aggressive, so it's just about being decisive. Southee and Boult are very good new ball bowlers so you know it's key to have your plans worked out and be very decisive in your shot selection, that's the main thing.''

Not decisive enough yesterday, with several batsmen stuck in two minds and getting pinged.

On that, spare a thought for luckless Sunil Ambris. He was struck on his left arm by a Wagner shortish ball, which he played poorly, and has a broken bone.

Tour over, out of the ODI squad and after twice stepping on his wicket in his first three innings as a test player. You'd think he won't be back in New Zealand for a holiday any time soon.

''Individuals have different styles but the key was to take it over by over, session by session,'' Brathwaite said of their second innings strategy.

''Obviously it didn't work out that way.

''(The message was) don't think much about the 444 but take it over by over - unfortunately we didn't do it.''

For Williamson, apart from the pleasure at the individual achievements of Ross Taylor enlarging the 17-test ton club to three, and Boult getting to 200 test wickets, the highlight was how his team adapted their tactics and carried out their plans.

''We knew how talented the West Indies side are, but the way we were able to keep putting pressure on them with the ball and bat was a credit to the way we executed our plans.''

Truth be told, the West Indies were poor for too much of the series, pockets of classy play aside. The ODI series promises to be different with fresh personnel, and some big names arriving this week.

"No scars. Different series, slightly different team,'' Brathwaite said looking ahead to the ODIs.