HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat the West Indies by 240 runs Tuesday in the second cricket test to win the two-test series 2-0:

_____

New Zealand 286-7 (Jeet Raval 84, Colin de Grandhomme 58, Kane Williamson 43, Trent Boult 37 not out; Shannon Gabriel 4-119, Kemar Roach 3-58, Miguel Cummins 2-57) and 291-8 decl. (Ross Taylor 107 not out, Kane Williamson 54; Miguel Cummins 3-69, Rohan Chase 2-51, Shannon Gabriel 2-52) def, West Indies 221 (Kraigg Brathwaite 66, Shane Dowrich 35; Trent Boult 4-73, Tim Southee 2-34, Colin de Grandhomme 2-40, Neil Wagner 2-73) and 203 (Roston Chase 64, Kemar Roach 32, Raymon Reifer 29; Neil Wagner 3-42, Mitchell Santner 2-13, Trent Boult 2-52, Tim Southee 2-72).