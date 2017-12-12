Sunil Ambris' unfortunate tour of New Zealand is over.

The West Indies lefthander took a blow on his right arm on the fourth morning of the second test at Seddon Park today defending a short ball from left armer Neil Wagner. The blow fractured the ulna bone.

Ambris, who had been part of the West Indies ODI squad for three games, is now to head home.

A replacement is expected to be named early tomorrow for the series starting in Whangarei next Wednesday.

Ambris gained a fame of sorts by stepping back and treading on his stumps to the first ball he faced in test cricket, on his debut at the Basin Reserve last week.

He then repeated the movement, with the same outcome, in his first innings of the second test on Sunday.