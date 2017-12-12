The West Indies were sliding towards a heavy defeat at lunch on day four of their second test against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

They started the day at 30 for two, requiring a further 414 to pull off an improbable victory.

By lunch, they were 106 for five, still 338 runs away from the target.

In addition, they had lost luckless Sunil Ambris to injury.

Advertisement

Ambris, who has already trodden on his stumps in two of his first three innings in test cricket, took a blow on his right wrist from a shortish ball by Neil Wagner, to which he played a nothing shot.

He had running repairs, battled on for a few minutes before slowly walking off, head down. He had a word with a physio near the boundary before disappearing into the pavilion, cutting a sad figure.

The West Indies needed captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope to knuckle down for a long haul today.

However Brathwaite was gone in the sixth over of the morning, caught at gully off Trent Boult, giving the left armer his 200th test wicket.

He's the sixth New Zealander to join that club and only the fifth left arm fast bowler to get there, after Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Johnson (Australia) and Zaheer Khan (India).

Hope departed shortly after. He was struck on an arm by Wagner and after a couple of minutes of repairs hooked the next ball straight to fine leg.

Then Ambris came and went and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich followed lamely after two balls, popping Wagner to short leg.

Chase and Reifer did hunker down and did a solid job. Reifer struck two pleasant on drives in the final over of the session from Wagner.

Chase had reached 32 and Reifer was on nine at lunch.

Boult and Wagner had two wickets each and Tim Southee one.

For the full scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm click here

Rating the best tons by New Zealand's best test batsmen