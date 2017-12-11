ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan opening batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for not cooperating with the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption tribunal in a match fixing fixing case.

"The charge leveled upon Nasir Jamshed by the PCB so far was simply one of a failure to cooperate," PCB's legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday.

Jamshed is the fifth Pakistani cricketer after Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz to be fined and banned for violating several anti-corruption codes during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League this year.

The PCB had suspended Jamshed on Feb. 13 this year and he is now barred from all forms of the game until Feb. 13 next year.

Jamshed was arrested in the UK in February and was released on bail.

He appeared before the PCB's anti-corruption tribunal, via video link, in August this year from England. Prior to that, Jamshed failed to appear before PCB officials when they traveled to England to investigate the cricketer.

"No proof has been made public yet so that he (Jamshed) doesn't try to cover his tracks," Rizvi said. "If he is innocent, then shouldn't he or his client have explained why his passport has been confiscated by the National Crime Agency in London? Why is he on bail over there?"

Jamshed's lawyer Hasan Waraich challenged Rizvi, saying the PCB had no proof against his client.

"My client has been defamed nationally and internationally, and the reputation of the country has been damaged by the PCB's actions," he said.

"They kept saying they had multiple proofs against my client, and I challenged them to present those proofs to the media. They have consistently failed to do so."