For a few minutes just after 7 o'clock tonight, Ross Taylor had Seddon Park to himself.

He walked across the outfield, the shadows lengthening behind him, and after climbing a significant individual milestone yesterday, it was a chance to be alone with his thoughts.

A penny for them. A hunch would have them a mix of family, team and Martin Crowe.

His 17th test century, 107 not out against the West Indies, brought him level with captain Kane Williamson but, more importantly in purely personal terms, his mentor Crowe.

Tonight, where it was clear the emotions was running high, the eyes red, Taylor talked about what the day had meant to him.

Crowe had not only urged Taylor to match his 17 centuries but push on beyond. That's Taylor's next mission, but he'll have to wait until March for New Zealand's test series, against England.

Ross Taylor signs autographs. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

He did a brief interview with Crowe's former team mate, commentator Ian Smith. Both were close to Crowe, who died last year at 53.

''We had some good nights with Hogan, talking about my batting, and a lot of it probably not positive, but it came from a good place and I guess that's why I'm here today."

He spoke of a quick chat with umpire Bruce Oxenford, who congratulated him on reaching the century.

''I said thank you and if you'd told me at the start of my career I'd get 17 test hundreds I'd have said 'no chance'. I always saw myself as a white ball player growing up."

Taylor was dropped on 35 yesterday, which ended with the West Indies -- replying to 291 for eight -- at 30 for two chasing an improbable 444 to square the series.

''I don't normally say this but I said (to myself) 'let's make it pay'."

He admitted he's not big on numbers but Crowe had instilled into him that while ''they are not the be all and end all they are just a little reminder now and then.

Ross Taylor batting. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

''You go through ups and downs and sometimes a goal is there to motivate you; sometimes they're there to give you a push along."

His work through the on side yesterday was strong, he frequently pierced the offside field, scoring eight boundaries off his 198 balls.

He moved New Zealand's advantage out beyond 400, and Taylor talked about the importance of the team aspect, there were other parts to yesterday.

This was his fifth century at Seddon Park, he lives in Hamilton, and that matters.

He likes batting at Seddon Park, he's comfortable here, has spoken of the importance of being at home, with his family and feeling relaxed.

His first test hundred, 120 against England in 2008, was also at Seddon Park.

That still holds a special place as it proved to him that – after ''an average'' first two tests in South Africa, then being dropped for the subsequent visit from Bangladesh, then being recalled – that ''I could belong, I could play at this level."

All he wanted today was to focus on his processes, and batting to the situation of the game.

But he got a whole lot more, and New Zealand were the beneficiary too.

And for all the individual side of yesterday, Taylor you suspect would like that bit just as much.

''Seventeen is the benchmark that 'Hogan' wanted me to get to and beat. But he also said: 'carry on and don't stop there'," Taylor said before the test.

How's that for that little bit of motivation Taylor was talking about.