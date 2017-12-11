Colin de Grandhomme almost survived a DRS snafu in the second test at Seddon Park today before commonsense prevailed.

The New Zealand allrounder, on 22, was given not out to a leg before wicket appeal from fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

The West Indians sought a DRS referral. However a communications breakdown seemed poised to give de Grandhomme a second chance.

Third umpire Ian Gould's voice, which relays the information as he's seeing it, to the ground, went silent.

The umpire at the bowlers end, Rod Tucker, then signalled no change to his original decision of not out, but the ball tracking system, which shows whether the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps or miss, hadn't appeared on the big screen.

A few moments of puzzlement reigned. The crowd, de Grandhomme and the West Indians waited. Then it did appear, showing the batsman would have been out.

It was a case where the right decision was eventually arrived at, but by a more circuitous and sloppy way than it ought to have been.