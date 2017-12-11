England international seamer Chris Jordan has been signed by Northern Districts for a chunk of the domestic T20 competition this summer.

Jordan, who has played eight tests, 31 ODIs and 26 T20s for England, is a quality death bowler who has also had stints with the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

He'll start in the third round against defending champions Wellington on December 20.

Former Australian seamer Ben Laughlin is also returning to ND for the first two rounds of the Burger King Super Smash, starting, also against Wellington, next Friday.

Advertisement

The competition begins on Wednesday with Auckland hosting Central Districts at Eden Park's outer oval.