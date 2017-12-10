New Zealand were pushing on to a position of total dominance by lunch on the third day of the second and final test against the West Indies at Seddon Park today.

Having established a 152-run first innings lead, New Zealand went to the break at 96 for two with captain Kane Williamson set on 51 and Ross Taylor on 14.

That had the hosts 248 ahead of the West Indies with eight sessions of play left in the match. However there is an expectation of rain later today and tomorrow to sharpen New Zealand's thinking on a declaration strategy at some point.

Both New Zealand openers had been dismissed as the West Indies bowlers did a solid job early on.

Jeet Raval fell to lively Miguel Cummins' first ball of the innings.

The ball hurried onto the lefthander quicker than he anticipated and he jabbed a return catch back to the bowler, on four.

Tom Latham had time for a couple of clean pulls to the forward square leg fence before going lbw to left armer Ray Reifer.

At first sight the ball appeared to be arrowing in on leg stump, but Latham, after consulting Williamson, tried a review, which simply confirmed he was out at 22.

The bowlers had done a decent restricting job on Williamson, but were badly let down by schoolboy fielding blunders.

When Williamson found his feet, the runs started flowing.

There were classy drives down the ground and through covers and deft leg glances as the skipper went to his 26th test 50 in just 54 balls.

New Zealand wasted no time finishing the West Indies first innings off today for the addition of just six runs from their overnight 215 for eight.

In sharp contrast to the final stages of New Zealand's first innings yesterday, when last pair Tim Southee and Trent Boult added 61, the Windies folded meekly.

Left armer Boult dismissed Cummins and Shannon Gabriel in consecutive deliveries, both bowled to cut the West Indies down at 221, just six runs having been added from their overnight score.

Boult finished with four for 73, moving him to 198 test wickets with two apiece for Southee, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner.