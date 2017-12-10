All the action from the third day of the second test between the Black Caps and West Indies in Hamilton.

New Zealand wasted no time finishing the West Indies first innings off at Seddon Park today.

The Windies resumed their first innings at 215 for eight, 158 runs behind New Zealand.

Any hopes of a bit of punch in the West Indies tail evaporated in the third over of the day when left armer Trent Boult removed the last two wickets in consecutive balls.

Advertisement

Lefthander Miguel Cummins played defensively down the wrong line and the ball struck his off sutmps, when he'd added five to his overnight 10.

Then Shannon Gabriel made an ordinary defensive push at the next ball and was also bowled.

The West Indies were all out for 221, and New Zealand start their second innings 152 runs ahead.

Boult finished with four for 73 - and is now up to 198 test wickets - with Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner taking two each.

New Zealand are looking to wrap up a 2-0 sweep of the two-test series after an innings victory at the Basin Reserve last week.