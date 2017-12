HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scores Sunday after the second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Park:

New Zealand, 1st Innings 286-7 (Jeet Raval 84, Colin de Grandhomme 58, Kane Williamson 43, Trent Boult 37 not out; Shannon Gabriel 4-119, Kemar Roach 3-58, Miguel Cummins 2-57).

West Indies, 1st Innings 215-8 (Kraigg Brathwaite 66, Shane Dowrich 35; Tim Southee 2-34, Colin de Grandhomme 2-40, Trent Boult 2-67, Neil Wagner 2-73).