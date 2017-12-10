You wouldn't credit it but history repeated for West Indian batsman Sunil Ambris in the second test against New Zealand at Seddon Park today.

Ambris had the serious misfortune in his first test innings at the Basin Reserve last week to tread on his wicket first ball on debut.

Today, having got to two, he did it again.

Trent Boult was the bowling beneficiary of Ambris' sloppiness. The batsman looked to turn a ball to the onside and his right foot went back a touch too far. The bails were broken.

Advertisement

Ambris couldn't believe it. He raised his arms up in a pleading 'why me' gesture before slowly trudging off, head bowed.

Boult could barely believe his luck.

At Wellington Ambris became the first player to be out in that fashion first ball on debut.

Happening once could be considered unlucky; twice suggests he needs to do something about his technique when going on the back foot and shaping towards the onside.

The wicket plunged the West Indies into big trouble in their first innings, responding to New Zealand's first innings 373.

Ambris' dismissal left them 117 for five with another 31 overs left in an extended second day.