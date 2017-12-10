Ben Stokes' cricketing cameo with Canterbury has hit an unfortunate low point this afternoon.

Stokes has been run out after facing just one ball in Canterbury's clash against Northern Districts this afternoon, being caught short of his crease in strange circumstances.

Starting at the non-striker's end, Stokes watched on as Michael Pollard punched a drive down the ground and called for a single.

As Pollard set off, Stokes hesitated and start to turn back, before sprinting to the striker's end.

Advertisement

With Pollard home easily, ND bowler Brett Randell threw to the keeper's end, with a direct hit catching Stokes well short of his ground and sending him back to the pavilion scoreless.

To make matters even more chaotic, the ball ricocheted off the stumps and into the neck of ND wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, who was felled briefly by the blow.

The dismissal continues a lean run in Canterbury colours for Stokes, who has scored 2, 34 and 0 in his three innings.

He did take his first wicket today, claiming a caught-and-bowled after Anton Devcich skied a bouncer.

Stokes finished with 1-56 from 10 overs.