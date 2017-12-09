A last-wicket stand of 61 gave New Zealand a lift on the second morning of the second test against the West Indies at Seddon Park.

And a wicket in the first over of the West Indies' response further lifted the hosts' spirits.

At lunch the West Indies are 24 for one, replying to New Zealand's 373, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 14 and Shimron Hetmyer on 10.

The morning began well for the West Indies, as they removed Neil Wagner and Tom Blundell fairly early and at 312 for nine were entitled to think the end was nigh.

Instead new ball pair Tim Southee and Trent Boult turned on the entertainment with some impressive, and outrageous hitting.

They produced the second best 10th wicket partnership against the West Indies, behind only the unbroken 78 in the first test by Blundell and Boult.

Boult, in particular, took toll of the bowlers showing a keen eye despite his footwork getting him into unusual positions.

He took 14 in the space of three Shannon Gabriel deliveries, including a six over long on with a baseball slug and four slapped through point when he stepped away and lost his footing.

Kemar Roach dropped a hard but straightforward return catch off Boult just before finishing the innings, having Southee caught and bowled for 31. Boult finished 37 not out off 27 balls.

Southee then removed lefthander Kieran Powell with the last ball of his opening over. The batsmen pushed tentatively at a delivery and touched a catch to wicketkeeper Blundell.

Brathwaite got through an awkward start against left armer Boult but had settled in, while little Hetmyer got off the mark, swinging Boult for six over fine leg, then produced a classy off drive from the same bowler.

At lunch, Southee had taken one for 12 from his five overs.