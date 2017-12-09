Cricketing powerhouse Chris Gayle has torn apart the Bangladesh Premier League with a sensational century to break an incredible T20 record.

Gayle, opening the batting for the Rangpur Riders, blasted his side to victory with an unbeaten 126 from 51 balls to reach the Khulna Titans' total of 167 in under 16 overs.

The former Australian Big Bash star became the first man to hit 10,000 T20 runs during this year's IPL season in April but recently hit a run of low scores during the BPL competition.

At 38, the former West Indies skipper could be excused for finally slowing down — but his display in Dhaka assured fans the T20 king was still alive and kicking as he claimed another piece of cricketing history.

Gayle's knock, which included 14 sixes, saw the veteran become the first player in the format's history to reach 800 sixes.

It doesn't look like anyone will be catching his record anytime soon with countryman Kieron Pollard sitting in second place with a humble 506 maximums next to his name.

Gayle's stunning innings was the 19th time he has passed triple figures in T20 cricket, again putting himself miles ahead of the world with Michael Klinger, Brendon McCullum and Luke Wright tied for second place with seven centuries each.

To add to the madness, Gayle's six-fest was the 14th time the superstar has hit more than 10 sixes in a single innings.

Arguably the highlight of the Rangpur star's knock was a crisp one-handed six to progress to 98, seconds before bringing up his ton off his 45th ball faced.

"I think it is called the Gayle storm," Khulna captain Mahmudullah said after being embarrassed by his opponent's onslaught.

"To be honest, he batted outstandingly. The plan was to deprive him of room. He can spread his wings when you give him room. There are fewer options apart from bowling stump-to-stump and mixing up the pace. We didn't start well with the ball, and overall it wasn't a good bowling effort."

The record-breaking knock sent social media into meltdown.

Was that from @henrygayle for real tonight! The greatest at work! Well played brother. Roll on — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 8, 2017

Chris Gayle today

- Became the first person to hit 800 sixes in T20 cricket

- Recorded the highest individual score in a T20 knockout/playoff encounter#BPL2017 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 8, 2017

The scorecard of that ludicrous home run derby by Chris Gayle this evening. https://t.co/B3wNaWXuw7 #BPLT20 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 8, 2017