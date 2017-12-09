PERTH, Australia (AP) — Batsman Ben Duckett was dropped from an England tour match in Australia on Saturday after reportedly pouring a drink over fast bowler James Anderson in a Perth bar. It's the latest controversy in a troubled Ashes tour for England.

"(Duckett) has been suspended for England's two-day warm-up match against a CA XI on disciplinary grounds for an incident that occurred on Thursday night in a bar in Perth," the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Duckett is part of the England Lions squad, which had joined up with the full England team in Perth ahead of the third Ashes test at the WACA, which starts Thursday.

The 23-year-old Duckett had been due to open the innings on day one of the tour match against a Cricket Australia XI.

Advertisement

The ECB said: "The incident was reported by security to management and the bar was frequented by Lions and England players. The incident was an internal matter and did not include members of the general public. Duckett faces a disciplinary hearing over the next 24 hours and we will communicate the outcome of that in due course."