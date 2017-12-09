The West Indies won the toss but New Zealand took the honours on the first session of the second test at Seddon Park today.

Having sent the hosts in, the West Indies bowlers lacked serious venom and were unable to strike a consistently demanding line and length.

The openers cashed in and by lunch New Zealand were 87 for one off 28 overs.

Jeet Raval had moved to 44 off 82 balls while his captain Kane Williamson was on 20.

The only dismissal had been Tom Latham, who had got to 22 before he got in a tangle trying to hook a short ball from the impressive Miguel Cummins and touched a catch to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

The first hour was notable for some wayward bowling from big Shannon Gabriel, whose first two overs cost 22. His second spell later lasted just one ordinary over.

The Windies bowlers needed to keep the ball further up than they had done at the Basin Reserve in the first test. They didn't do it often enough and Raval, in particular cashed in against the short ball.

Raval, who had a couple of awkward moments, had eight boundaries by lunch and was closing in on what would be his sixth test 50.

Williamson, out for one in his only innings in the first test, made an edgy start.

He was well beaten by the industrious Cummins early and in between grabbing a couple of driven boundaries off Gabriel, had to be on guard. Roach also found the edge of his bat, the ball bouncing to slip.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is filling in for the suspended Jason Holder, and did his first job well, winning the toss. He'd wonder at the backing he got from his seamers though.

Ray Reifer is in for Holder in the only change from the first test loss. He was steady with his slingy left armers.

But it was a dispiriting sign for the Windies that offspinner Roston Chase was on for the 15th over, when the pitch cried out for sharp, penetrative seam bowling.

Cummins had one for 17 off seven overs while Roach had conceded only 13 off his eight.