Our super summer continues for large parts of the country today, but a cool change on the way will bring relief to parts of the scorching south.

Metservice meteorologist Brian Mercer said hot temperatures could again be expected on the eastern side of the country, with highs in the low 30s for Christchurch, Kaikoura, Napier and Hastings.

The North Island will also be warm, but isolated showers are possible across many centres, including Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

"There's a lot of cloud over the North Island, and patchy drizzle over central parts. It's going to burn off today but there's a chance of afternoon and evening showers for most places."

The southwestern part of the country has already received a drenching, with 124mm falling in Milford Sound in the last 24 hours. But the downpours have now passed, he said.

However, a southerly change will soon make its way up the South Island.

That will bring down temperatures tomorrow.

The cool weather will be short-lived, with a ridge of high pressure expected to return the warm summer conditions to most of the country by the middle of the week, Mercer said.

The weather today shouldn't cause any major problems for major events taking place today, although those heading to Auckland's Christmas in the Park might want to pack an umbrella.

Auckland will be fine and warm most of the day, with a high of 24C, but there is a chance of a shower in the evening.

It won't be cold out though, the temperature is expected to still be in the low 20s when the concert begins at Auckland Domain at 7.30pm.

A warm day is also forecast for Hamilton, where the second cricket test between the Black Caps and the West Indies begins at Seddon Park at 11am.

Sun protection will be needed today with a high 25C and cloud burning off, but showers are possible later in the day, Mercer said.

Highs today

Whangarei: 24C

Auckland: 24C

Hamilton: 25C

Tauranga: 23C

Napier: 30C

Wellington: 22C

Nelson: 24C

Christchurch: 31C

Dunedin: 29C

Queenstown: 24C