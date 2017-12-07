The Tui catch a million promotion is back for the New Zealand summer of cricket.

After a two-year hiatus, Tui brewery is stumping up a total prize pool of $1,150,000 which will be split across all Black Caps short format matches against the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and England.

Punters who catch a six one-handed during any of the 23 One Day Internationals or Twenty 20 matches while wearing the new Tui catch a million t-shirt will be rewarded with $50,000.

Jonathan Rea, Tui Brand manager, says Tui is excited to bring catch a million back for cricket fans across the country.

"Tui catch a million is back to add another element to the on-field action this summer. Over the coming months, the world's best players will be taking aim at the boundary rope, which is why once again we're offering cold-hard cash to fans who are able to snag a six one-handed."

Tui catch-a-million fans drop a catch in the stands. Photo / Photosport

In the past two catch a million campaigns, Tui gave away $950,000 to nine winners who were able to cleanly catch a six.

"Everyone knows someone who thinks they can take a one-handed catch and score $50,000, but I can assure you it's not as simple as it looks from the couch."

The first catch a million match will be the Black Caps against the West Indies at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on December 20.