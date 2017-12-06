Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been named in England's one-day cricket squad for the five-match series against Australia in the new year, but are no guarantee to play.

Stokes remains unavailable for selection until Britain's Crown Prosecution Service decide whether to charge him for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The England and Wales Cricked Board will then decide on disciplinary action.

Hales isn't facing any criminal charges for his involvement in the incident, but he too could be disciplined by the ECB.

Being named in the squad doesn't mean either will play in Australia.

Stokes remains part of England's Ashes squad despite not travelling with the team.